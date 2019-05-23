酔っぱらった女が犬２匹と一緒にキャンピングカーで逃走劇を繰り広げる【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
理性を失った女の「冒険」には、女が飼っていた犬２匹も参加させられた。
The RV driver, identified by police as Julie Ann Rainbird, 52, fled on foot while the second dog followed behind. https://t.co/nWkLoTEv30— WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) 23 мая 2019 г.
逮捕されたのはジュリア・アン・レイバード（５２）容疑者。警察官への攻撃を含む複数の犯罪で指名手配されていた。
AT11: Hear from the man who SURVIVED being hit by an RV at the end of a wild pursuit!— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) 23 мая 2019 г.
He’s got several broken bones and a punctured lung... but tells me every day above ground is a good day. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/c9DgPqdaqp
容疑者はロサンゼルス郊外でキャンピングカーを盗み、飼っている犬２匹を乗せ、酒を飲んで激しく酔っ払い、「ドライブ」に出かけた。
Julie Ann Rainbird RV Mayhem #breaking #breakingnews #france24 #RTnews #nhk_news #AlJazeera #bbc #bbcnews #tech #Android #npr #nprnews #MAGA #wethepeople #gma #TodayShow #skynews #skypapers #mac #LionelNation #q #QAnons #QArmyTrain #QAnon #youtube #Google #Justice #dui #CA pic.twitter.com/hbYjP9JWpr— Lexter Dexter (@MrLexterDexter) 22 мая 2019 г.
警察は停車を命じたがキャンピングカーがスピードを上げたため追跡を開始、３０分以上にわたって逃走劇が繰り広げられた。追跡にはドローンも使用された。
逃走中、キャンピングカーはヤシの木にぶつかり車体の半分が破損、数台の乗用車にも衝突、前を走る車に追突して停止した。
女は車から降りて逃走しようとしたが、警察に拘束された。なお負傷者たちは、命に別状はないという。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)