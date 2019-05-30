ハンガリーで遊覧船が沈没　死者も

スプートニク日本
１６人が行方不明となっている。
ロイター通信によると、遊覧船に３４人が乗船しており、大半が韓国からの観光客だった。
遊覧船は別の船の衝突し沈没したという。
#Breaking: Just in - More than 34 people slipped into the water today, after a boat capsized and sunk this evening on the #Danube river in #Budapest. Reports of at least seven people dead and at least 11 people missing. pic.twitter.com/rIaDSZmEpl— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 29 мая 2019 г.
現在、捜索救助活動が続けられている。
#BREAKING At least seven people dead, several in hospital after a tourist boat with South Korean tourists on board capsized on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary https://t.co/kpL9nOa1IB— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) 29 мая 2019 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)