米テキサスで建設用クレーンが落下　死者も【写真・動画】

救助隊が現場に駆け付けたのは現地時間９日１４時ごろ（日本時間１０日４時ごろ）。
BREAKING: Crane crashes into apartment building in Dallas, killing at least 1 person and injuring others pic.twitter.com/Fzm2kpCZL3— BNO News (@BNONews) 9 июня 2019 г.
クレーンが５階建の住宅に落下した。住宅にいた女性が死亡、さらに少なくとも６人が負傷した。負傷の程度はさまざまだという。
Scary scene at Elan apartments in Dallas after a crane crashes through the building. pic.twitter.com/h8FiKXGIWF— Aaron_Goldberg (@Aaron_Goldberg) 9 июня 2019 г.
現時点の報道によると、原因は悪天候で、クレーンが強風で落下した可能性があるとみられている。現在、調査が行われている。
