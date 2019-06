Oil tanker faced missile attacks today in the Gulf of Oman. Its effects will be so hazardous. Oil prices will be raised & now World saying that Iran is behind this.



Is this going to be new topic for clash with Iran???#ڈٹ_کے_کھڑا_ہے_اب_عمران #NationSupportsNAB pic.twitter.com/aoHNPEsBKP