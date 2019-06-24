サウジ空港の攻撃で１人が死亡、７人が負傷

スプートニク日本
報道によると、空爆でシリア人１人が死亡した。空爆は現地時間２３日夜に行われた。
For the second time— البث المباشر (@FerLonghi1) 23 июня 2019 г.
Houthi militias bomb Abha International Airport and inflict major damage at the airport and passengers 👇👇#مطارً_ابهاٌhttps://t.co/CJxwMDhV1T
２０１８年、イエメンのイスラム教シーア派運動「アンサール・アッラー（神の支持者）」を母体とする武装組織「フーシ派」は、サウジアラビアへのミサイル攻撃を開始した。４月フーシ派は、サウジだけでなく、イエメンでの軍事作戦に参加している他国の首都もミサイル攻撃すると脅した。
A witness to the bombardment of Abha airport south of the Kingdom by the Houthi forces😲😲https://t.co/wt9uaDTNxE#مطار_ابهاِ— Hamed Nassar (@Halhussani) 23 июня 2019 г.
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)