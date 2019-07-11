中国の湖南省　豪雨により１１人が犠牲に

豪雨地域では約280万人が被害にあった。現在、直接的な経済損失は５３億元（約７億8100万ドル）となっている。
Don’t panic, I got you: Continuous rain has battered southern China, causing severe flooding in the urban areas of #Hunan and #Jiangxi provinces. Chinese firefighters are sparing no effort in rescuing people from their flooded houses. pic.twitter.com/XlRFKOajaU— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) 11 июля 2019 г.
当局は、安全な地域に地域住民２５万７千人を避難させた。１０万人以上が緊急援助を必要としている。
Authorities in China have evacuated more than 25,000 people in flood hazard areas since the end of May, while over a million have been impacted by floods this season. More heavy rains are expected to continue this week. https://t.co/ufykYVR2Uz pic.twitter.com/igW99Ks0FF— ABC News (@ABC) 10 июля 2019 г.
