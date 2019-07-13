エーゲ海のナクソス空港でオーバーラン　空港閉鎖【写真】

報道によれば、この事故によるけが人はいない。乗客はいずれもバスで港まで移動し、そこから船でアテネに移動している。
また、グリーク・シティ・タイムズ通信によれば、オーバーランした機体はスカイ・エクスプレス航空のATR42型機で、機内には47人が搭乗していた。
空港の整備には数日がかかるとみられている。
Naxos Island Airport is closed after an ATR42 aircraft skid off the runway while lining up for take off. Operating airline SKY EXPRESS says none of the 40 passengers are injured. No word when the airport of this small Greek island will reopen. (Ph: naxospress) #SKYEXPRESS #NAXOS pic.twitter.com/eLp85F2ljS— Nico Maounis (@nicomaounis) 12 июля 2019 г.
