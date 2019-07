インドネシア地震　死者1人【写真・動画】

BREAKING NEWS-7.3 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITS OFF THE COAST INDONESIA. VERY LARGE MAGNITUDE AFTERSHOCKS HAVE BEEN REPORTED. A TSUNAMI WARNING WAS ISSUED. BUT NO TSUNAMI HAS BEEN REPORTED. HOWEVER A VIDEO OF THE OCEAN BEING PULLED OUT TO SEA HAS POPPED UP. #Indonesia #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Q0DuuYRQXw