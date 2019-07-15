香港で大規模デモ　激しい小競り合い　警官らのとの衝突で２８人負傷

１４日の夕に香港郊外の沙田（Sha Tin）で発生したデモ隊と警官隊との衝突により、警官１１人を含む少なくとも２８人が負傷した。医師の発表によれば、２人が重態、４人が重症だという。１５日、「サウス・チャイナ・モーニング」紙が報じた。
Inside Shatin New Town Plaza tonight.— Denise Ho (HOCC) (@hoccgoomusic) 14 июля 2019 г.
Note : Although such chaos was caused by police in the mall, not one window was broken, not one shop looted by any protester. Some ppl even cleaned up the place afterwards.
Photos by @MPWeekly #HongKong pic.twitter.com/F7J224ZCHD
警官２人が指を噛まれるなどし入院となった。香港警察スティーブン・ロー長官は、活動家らの暴力行為を断固非難した。とりわけ、デモ参加者らは、地面に倒れた警官らを大勢で殴るなどの暴行を行った。
当初、街頭での反政府行動は平和的に取り組まれていた。主催者発表によれば、デモには最高１１万５千人（警察発表２万８千人）が参加。
A major major brawl between #AntiELAB protesters & #HongKong #Police inside New Town Plaza, the mall next to #ShaTin #MTR Station pic.twitter.com/i39Ud7HmTo— Damon Pang (@damon_pang) 14 июля 2019 г.
6月９日にも１００万人が参加したデモが行われ、改正案に反対する人びとが街に出た。改正案が採択された場合、香港が身柄引き渡し条約を結んでいない台湾、マカオ、中国本土などの対象にも引き渡し先を拡大する。
世論の反対意見の広がりから、香港当局責任者のケリー・ラム氏は、現在の行政課題からこの問題を外し、今後も取り扱わないことを決定したと発表していた。しかし、そうしたもとでも反対運動が収まることはなかった。
Massive and unseen in Shatin for 30yrs #antiELAB #ExtraditionBill #HongKongProtest pic.twitter.com/gbz58QnUnO— Galileo Cheng (@galileocheng) 14 июля 2019 г.
HK Police getting out of hand.— Denise Ho (HOCC) (@hoccgoomusic) 14 июля 2019 г.
A peaceful protest in Shatin turned chaotic when police appeared out of nowhere with batons and pepper spray.
People backed into a shopping mall, with police chasing and beating them up, despite having families and children inside.#HongKong pic.twitter.com/G7w422215i
