インド・アッサム州で洪水　約５２０万人が被災、少なくとも２０人が死亡【写真・動画】

NDTVによると、１５０人以上が避難所に収容された。
インドの大河川ブラマプトラ川を含む１１本の川が氾濫した。
Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP— Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) 16 июля 2019 г.
１７日の時点で２０人の死亡が確認されている。住民の避難も続いており、インド国家災害対応部隊の１５の支援隊が活動し、航空隊を含むインド軍が援助している。
またアッサム州にある、絶滅の危機に瀕しているインドサイやその他の珍しい動物が生息しているカジランガ国立公園の大部分が水浸しになった。動物たちは、洪水時の安全のために建てられた特別なプラットフォームに移動したという。
Assam: 90 percent of #Kaziranga under water. #AssamFloods— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 15 июля 2019 г.
Report: Manas Pratim pic.twitter.com/meqwXmi748
