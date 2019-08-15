米フィラデルフィアで発砲　負傷者も【動画・写真】

７人のうち６人が銃弾で負傷したという。命に別状はない。
報道によると、発砲した複数の男のうち、１人が逮捕された。
Philadlphia Active Shooter Is Still Active— Shirdoon (@Shirdoon5) August 14, 2019
At least 6 Police Officers have been shot
Massive Police response and Chaotic radio communications#Philadelphia #BreakingNews#Breaking #ActiveShooter #Shooter #Violencepic.twitter.com/KeX3WaluuO
警察は地域の一部を閉鎖している。現場には特殊部隊が派遣された。
6 #Philadelphia Police Officers Shot During Gun Battle In Nicetown-Tioga Section, Sources Say Suspect Live-Streamed Parts Of #ShootOut. pic.twitter.com/3IHjkK7jEU— Brandi Worlds News (@BrandiSaari) August 14, 2019
