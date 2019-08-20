インド北部　豪雨と洪水　2日間で約60人死亡【写真・動画】

NDTVによると、最も犠牲者が多かったのはウッタラーカンド州で、32人が死亡した。隣接するヒマーチャル・プラデーシュ州では26人が死亡した。
Incessant rains in #Uttarakhand for the past two days have caused havoc. The situation got worsened due to cloud burst which has particularly devastated Arakot, Sagoli and Maakudi villages of Mori block of Uttarkashi district. #Floods2019 pic.twitter.com/xhBPxBWOgU— HA International (@humanaidint) August 18, 2019
これらの地域では豪雨により多数の土砂崩れや河川の氾濫が発生した。複数の集落が完全に孤立し、地元住民や観光客は外界から遮断された。
This is Pabbar river— योगी (@HarshGuleria90) August 18, 2019
Location Rohru Distt Shimla
Himachal Pradesh#himachalrains #himachalpradesh#floods pic.twitter.com/qQlEH2aB8R
首都圏の状況も緊張しており、ヤムナ川は定期的に降る雨のため、すでに危険水位を超えた。ニュー・デリー当局は、過去24時間で川に面した低地から1万人以上を避難させた。
6月末、インド南部と西部の地域はモンスーンによる豪雨に見舞われた。専門家らによると、現在のモンスーンは、過去10年間の中でインドに最大規模の被害をもたらした。
Water level of the #SrinagarDam #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/mGIXMGOdf0— Dinkar Rawat .. Rajput (@dinkarsr11) August 19, 2019
