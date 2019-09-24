米大使館、バグダードでロケット弾攻撃を受ける

報道によると、攻撃を受けたのはバグダードでの大使館のある地区。ロケット弾2発が米大使館の近くで爆発した。
24日未明、イラクのバグダードにある米大使館がロケット弾攻撃を受けた。米メディアが報じた。
報道によると、攻撃を受けたのはバグダードでの大使館のある地区。ロケット弾2発が米大使館の近くで爆発した。
負傷者に関する情報は入っていない。
Two rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad amid US-Iran tensions https://t.co/6Y552z8zJE— The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) September 24, 2019
