サウジ沖でイランのタンカーが爆発、炎上　ミサイル2発で攻撃された可能性【写真】

先に、イラン学生通信（ISNA）は消息筋の情報をもとに、サウジアラビア沖で11日午前、イランのタンカーが爆発したと報じた。爆発により原油が積まれたメインコンパートメントの2つが損傷し、原油が流出した。
現在、爆発原因の調査が行われている。ISNAによるとテロの可能性がある。
#BREAKING: Reports show that the attack on #Iran's oil tanker #Sinopa is not carried-out directly by Royal #SaudiArabia Navy in #RedSea near #Jeddah. Sources close to Iranian owner of the ship claim that is a sabotage is most likely carried-out by #AlQaeda on request of #KSA! pic.twitter.com/qpxtRaW4Og— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) October 11, 2019
