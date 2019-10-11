英マンチェスター、刃物で刺されて5人負傷【写真・動画】

スカイ・ニュースによると、5人が負傷した。
A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody after five people were stabbed at a shopping mall in Manchester, England, police say https://t.co/SxqJirjIwZ pic.twitter.com/KErnKsfsWD— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2019
Scene outside the Arndale in Manchester. Its been evacuated after reports of stabbings. @NWAmbulance say four people are being treated for injuries. https://t.co/xYH3LxT1pL— BBC North West (@BBCNWT) October 11, 2019
警察の対テロ部隊が捜査を行っているという。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)