仏モスク前で発砲　2人重傷　容疑者は84歳の元極右候補者 【写真】

容疑者はモスクの扉に火を付けようとしていた。70代のモスク関係者の男性2人に見つかり、発砲し始めた。
事件を受けて、マクロン仏大統領は「憎悪犯罪をフランスは決して許さない」と述べ、「イスラム教徒の国民を守るため何でもする」と強調した。
Former election candidate for Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, 84-year old French terrorist Claude Sinké has been arrested for shooting and injuring two Muslim worshippers and setting fire 🔥 to a mosque in Bayonne, south-western France on Monday.https://t.co/IRZNIvmMO9 pic.twitter.com/a3XKDHgNxi— YusufKhan (@YusufKhan) October 28, 2019
マリーヌ・ル・ペン氏はツイッターで「私たちの運動が訴える価値に反する言語道断の行為だ」と非難した。
