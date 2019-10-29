フィリンピンの地震で400人超が負傷【動画・写真】

これまでの報道では、9人が死亡し40人超が負傷した。
UPDATE: 9 killed in another powerful earthquake that hit Mindanao https://t.co/3VzJ70Tphv— Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) October 29, 2019
another 6.7 magnitude from a Philippine mindanao😭#earthquake pic.twitter.com/mMwfOC0lsL— Tinasha keshya dong (@DoongTinasha) October 29, 2019
found this on fb. A strong earthquake (6.4 magnitude) hit Mindanao AGAIN. I don't know the exact location of each picture. Pls pray for mindanao guys. 😭🙏🌎 may mga aftershock pa kaming nararamdaman. 😭 pic.twitter.com/gppAUdlYpE— olivia ♡ (@itsIreneMarie) October 29, 2019
地元メディアによれば、地震によりミンダナオ島の各地区でインフラが壊れ、停電が発生している。
