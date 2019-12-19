香港の交通事故　死者6人に拡大【動画】

香港電台によれば、香港の新界地区で現地時間の18日午後4時ごろ、幹線道路を走行していた2階建ての大型の路線バスが路肩の木に衝突した。
6 dead, >30 hurt in #HongKong bus crash, & a photo of #Police happily laughing at the scene was widely circulated. I know tmr cops’ll respond that a snapshot doesn’t reflect the truth, so I decided to extract this clip from @rthk_enews live. @hkpoliceforce, any further comments? pic.twitter.com/wEKNMPfssq— ajmm 😷🎗 (@ajmm19923493) December 18, 2019
この事故で6人が死亡し、39人が負傷して病院で手当てを受けている。この事故では乗客3人が車両の外に投げ出されるなど、事故の激しさを物語っている。
警察は56歳の運転手を危険運転致死傷罪の容疑で逮捕した。
