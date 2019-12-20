米国の住宅で爆発　2人死亡【動画】

フィラデルフィア市南部で起きた爆発により近隣の3つの建物が損壊し、火災が発生した。現時点での情報では原因はガス漏れが疑われている。
At least one person is missing after a gas explosion shook a South Philadelphia neighborhood Thursday, causing as many as four rowhouses to catch fire.— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 19, 2019
More than 120 firefighters battled the flames in subfreezing temperatures.
@GregArgosCBS3 has more https://t.co/aAuijhY7gI pic.twitter.com/MF6yiVBAI9
当局によると、犠牲者の数が増える可能性もある模様。
Authorities are responding to what appears to be a large fire in South Philadelphia right now. We're following the story here: https://t.co/eizvSnq5zh— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) December 19, 2019
