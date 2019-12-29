フィリピン　クリスマス台風「ウルスラ」死亡者41人に

この他、新しい情報によると28名が負傷し、12名が依然として行方不明。
December 25, 2019
Please spare some time praying for my hometown in President Roxas, Capiz in Philippines.
They are celebrating christmas experiencing the damage brought by Typhoon Ursula. Soaking in Flood. Many places still needs rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/RINf1C2pKp
「ウルスラ」台風は12月24日にフィリピンを襲い、群島中心部のアンティーケ、ミンドロ、パラワン、アクラン、ロンブロンなど各州に大雨と強風をもたらした。
"'Christmas Typhoon' Ursula leaves trail of destruction in the Philippines"
台風により約2000軒の建物、55か所の学校が破壊、150都市で停電になった。約4万4千人が避難した。カリボ国際空港も被害にあったものの、当局は空輸と電力供給を復旧させている。
