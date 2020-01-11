パキスタン　モスクの爆発で15人死亡

報道によると、爆発が起きたのはバローチスターン州のクエッタ市。
Saddened to hear the news of #QuettaBlast in the mosque.— Rafayyy🇵🇰 (@SeedhasaBanda) January 10, 2020
Prayers for the martyrs and their families😢😭
Another blast, more tragedy for innocents. #QuettaBlast claims 15 innocent lives while many injured . #AllahReham. pic.twitter.com/gUeFeCGNS9
現在、治安当局が爆発の原因を調べている。
Strongly condemn the coward attack in Masjid .new wave of terrorism do not acceptable at any cost .may Allah bless our beloved country. #QuettaBlast pic.twitter.com/xEuwAiQesf— Gohram Bugti (@BugtiGohram) January 10, 2020
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)