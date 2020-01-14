中国で車道陥没　死者6人に【動画】

事故が発生したのは日本時間で13日午前18時30分ごろ。
#China A bus fell into a suddenly developed sinkhole when passengers were boarding the bus at the bus stop.— W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) January 13, 2020
Explosions and fire are visible from the sinkhole.
This happened in Xining, Qinghai Province; some sources suggest 13 were injured and 2 are still missing. pic.twitter.com/ieB1TdnfvX
これより前、15人が負傷し、10人が行方不明なっていると報じられていた。14日朝の時点で、行方不明者6人の遺体が発見された。当局は今後犠牲者が増える恐れがあるとしている。
#China Another angle of the same event where a bus fell into a sinkhole in Xining, Qinghai Province. pic.twitter.com/2FiHkzscO2— W. B. Yeats (@WBYeats1865) January 13, 2020
