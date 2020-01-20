フィリピンのタール火山、近いうちに大規模噴火の恐れ

フィリピン地震ネットワーク（PSN）によると、1月12日以降、タール火山周辺で714回の火山性地震が観測された。これは島の水が沸騰し、水蒸気噴火を引き超す可能性があることを物語っている。
We were able to get close to the main crater of Taal Volcano this morning and this is what we saw.— Jamela Alindogan (@jamelaaisha) January 17, 2020
I filmed this with my iPhone. pic.twitter.com/iCYASX3F44
ABS-CBNの報道によると、頻繁な火山性地震と二酸化硫黄濃度の上昇はマグマの動きを示しており、噴火の可能性を物語っているという。
マグマの動きも地殻の隆起を引き起こし、地割れなどが発生した。
In less than a week, volcanoes in Japan, Mexico & Philippines erupted. We’re located in Pacific Ring of Fire & has 53 active volcanoes. Pacific Ring of Fire is so active right now so instead of creating memes, pray for our safety & help if you can. #TaalEruption2020 #TaalVolcano pic.twitter.com/omS0QRL0SK— DEPRESSING TRUTHS (@dpressingtruths) January 12, 2020
1月12日、タール火山は噴煙を吹き上げ、その高さは1000メートルに達した。これを受け、PHIVOLCSは噴火警戒レベルを5段階中4段階に引き上げた。噴火の危険性により、フィリピン当局は、人口8万人超のバタンガス州の3つの居住区の避難を開始した。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)