米ヒューストンで大きな爆発【動画】

ヒューストン市の警察がツイッターで伝えたところによると、爆発があったのは同市の北西部で、周辺の道路は閉鎖された。
Major explosion in Northwest Houston, neat Clay & Gessner. Did you hear it this morning? HPD blocking off the “hot zone” — Clay, Gessner, Steffani, and Genard @abc13houston #breaking #houston #traffic pic.twitter.com/JTddN7NFYl— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) January 24, 2020
地元住民によると、爆発音は数マイル先でも聞こえ、複数の建物の窓が吹っ飛ぶほどの強さだったという。
WATCH: 'Massive' explosion at a building in Houston is felt and heard for miles; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/fjLzInJ7l5— BNO News (@BNONews) January 24, 2020
地元テレビ局ABC 13によると、爆発が起こったのは、Watson Grinding and Manufacturing社の建物。ガスタンクが爆発した可能性があるという。
