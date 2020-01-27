ロサンゼルス近でヘリ墜落　元NBA選手コービー・ブライアントさん死去　

報道によると、ヘリコプターにはブライアントさんの13歳の娘を含む9人が乗っており、全員が死亡した。
米運輸当局などが事故の原因について調べている。
The manifest for the helicopter that crashed showed 9 people on board, the sheriff says. Kobe Bryant was among the dead, and there were no survivors. https://t.co/L1ZmCNVqQN pic.twitter.com/1tBK3eqSO6— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 26, 2020
1996年にデビューしたブライアントさんはロサンゼルス・レーカーズの主力選手として活躍し、2016年に引退した。
Rest in Peace Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/oZkU99og8N— Cute Black Babies (@Lilblackbabies) January 26, 2020
