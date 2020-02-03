ニュージーランドで洪水　約400人が孤立状態に

国家非常事態管理局はツイッターで「ミルフォード・サウンドの洪水による非常事態を受け、サウスランド地方（南島最南端の地方）に非常事態が宣言された」と伝えた。
A state of emergency for the Fiordland Community Board area has been declared in Southland in response to the flooding emergency in Milford Sound.— National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 3, 2020
Latest updates are available from Emergency Management Southland at https://t.co/rfLI5Q6QCf and on Facebook https://t.co/h4kwUzo6qR
民間防衛局によると、382人がミルフォード・サウンド 周辺で夜を過ごすことになる。
なお、けが人はおらず、十分な飲料水と食料があるという。
地元のマスコミによると、洪水により同地域で唯一の道路が損傷した。
via @PerilofAfrica Around 382 People Trapped in Southwestern New Zealand Due to Severe Floods - Reports: MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Heavy rains and floods hit Milford Sound, a popular fjord and a tourist destination in southwestern New Zealand, overnight and… https://t.co/DHgkoY6b0y pic.twitter.com/fiTiriRoXO— MarthaLeah Nangalama (@mlnangalama) February 3, 2020
