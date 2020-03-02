マニラ　ショッピングモールで武装者が約30人を人質【動画】

Rappler の報道によれば、武装者らはこのショッピングモールの元警備員。現在わかっているところによれば、人質にとられたのは全員、ショッピングモールの社員。
🔴🇵🇭— Saikiran Kannan (@saikirankannan) March 2, 2020
BREAKING:
About 30 people being held hostage at a shopping mall in #Manila after shooting, local media report https://t.co/4q1BIJLChS pic.twitter.com/obQ0GF89KK
現在、警察が犯人との交渉を行っている。
地元の ABS CBNテレビがマニラ市長の発表を引用して報じたところによれば、犯人は銃撃を行ったほか、地雷で武装している。現場では怪我人が1名でており、すでに病院に搬送されている。
Breaking: Police are responding to a hostage situation at a mall in Manila, Philippines. Initial reports indicate that there are up to 30 hostages and the suspect is a former security guard. pic.twitter.com/PL0EHwrL9O— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 2, 2020
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)