ジャワ島　マラピ火山が噴火　上空6000メートルの噴煙柱

マラピ火山はジョグジャカルタ市からわずか30キロの近さに位置し、首都ジャカルタからは520キロ離れている。噴火は現地時刻で3日早朝5時22分（日本時間7時22分）に始まり、7分30秒に渡って続いた。
#merapi is one of the active mountains in Indonesia. The incident was this morning. Look at the lightning in the volcanic ash.— Fatma Shafiyah (@fatma_shafiyah) March 3, 2020
Let's pray that everything is fine.#Indonesia #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/rTUybIm63L
Mount #Merapi had to join in on the end of days fun pic.twitter.com/kpBzmJFbWC— F Amos 🧢🎛 (@Amokistan) March 3, 2020
インドネシア運輸省民間航空機管轄課はこの噴火を受け、ジャワ島中部スラカルタ市にあるアディ・スマルモ国際空港を一時的に閉鎖している。
