クロアチア　140年来の大型地震が発生　負傷者、建物倒壊

最初の揺れが起きたのは現地時刻で6時24分（日本時間14時24分）。震源地に近いザグレブ市では
Загреб сегодня. После землетрясения . Хорватия 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/3xakywHyoO— Julya (@jadore_odessa) March 22, 2020
最初マグニチュード5.3に続いて30分後にマグニチュード5の揺れを感じている。
As if things were not bad enough, a strong earthquake has shaken Zagreb and NW Croatia in the early morning hours (magnitude 5.5). It was felt all the way to Trieste. Lost for words... friends in Zagreb, stay strong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zZGBmWiGhg— Tena Prelec (@tenaprelec) March 22, 2020
ドゥブロヴニク・タイムズ紙が負傷者の治療にあたっている医師団の発表を引用して報じたところによれば、路上で救急隊によって発見され、病院に搬送された15歳の少女は現在、重体。
Like this Corona is not enough, strong earthquake in Zagreb this morning. Seems all people are ok, some buildings are damaged, top of Zagreb cathedral went down! pic.twitter.com/s1oNnqVIK7— Herman 🇭🇷 (@Herman_Cro) March 22, 2020
数軒の建物が半壊し、これにより駐車場の車両の上にレンガの破片が落下している他、数か所の地区で停電している。ザグレブ寺院も尖塔2つが崩壊している。
