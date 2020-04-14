米国南東部で竜巻　33人死亡【写真・動画】

NBCによると、ミシシッピ州、ルイジアナ州、ジョージア州とアラバマ州で非常事態宣言が発令された。
Tornado Damage: #tornado damage from yesterdays tornadoes. #tornadodamage @WSAVKrisA (photos are not mine) pic.twitter.com/ytdfovYtQa— Ryan (@ryxns345) April 13, 2020
巻による死傷者が出ているほか、住宅が壊れるなどの被害が出ている。
Aerial damage and other shots from #Soso, #Mississippi. This was a violent #tornado leaving behind the most striking damage I've seen firsthand since Moore 2013. Check out the swirls in the fallen timber, suggesting intricate subvortex action. Every tree chopped off at about 6' pic.twitter.com/0315CyzfSO— Gage Shaw (@WXgage) April 13, 2020
