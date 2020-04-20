カナダで発砲　死者16人に 【写真】

今後、死者数が増えることが懸念されている。
死者のうち1人は警察官で、別の警察官1人も負傷した。
#Canada UPDATE the moments of the capture of #Portapique shooter Gabriel Wortman by Police in an excellent operation @RCMPNS @StateDept @MossadNews @MFS001 @rnovoa @ColorMeRed pic.twitter.com/G2sFHuyjBt— Rosanna (@RosannaMrtnz) April 19, 2020
発砲したのは51歳のガブリエル・ワートマン容疑者。ワートマン容疑者は18日の夜から約12時間にわたって、ポータピーク市などで発砲して、車で逃走していた。動機はわかっていない。報道によれば、容疑者がエンフィールドのガソリンスタンド近くで死亡した。
Shooter Goes On Rampage and Kills 10 In Canada #canada #shooter #shooting https://t.co/CPc1CHVNkj— thetotalplug (@thetotalplug) April 19, 2020
