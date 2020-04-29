マルタ騎士団総長、死去

マルタ騎士団によると、総長は不治の病にかかり、数か月間に診断を受けていたという。
With regret the Grand Magistry announces the death of the Grand Master Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, which took place in Rome a few minutes after midnight on 29th April, following an incurable disease diagnosed a few months ago.https://t.co/fFsh6a1Qgs— Order of Malta (@orderofmalta) April 28, 2020
マルタ騎士団はキリスト教カトリックの騎士修道会で、1048年に設立。現在は国土を有していないがイタリアとマルタ島を従来の領土としており、本部をローマに置く。バチカンから一定の自治権を得ており、主権実体として認められている。国連と欧州評議会にオブザーバーとして参加、独自の自動車ナンバーを発行し、100ヶ国以上と外交関係を維持している。
