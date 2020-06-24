メキシコの巨大地震　死者5人　負傷者30人以上【写真・動画】

メキシコで発生した巨大地震では5人が死亡した。死者はいずれも震源地のオアハカ州に集中している。
More footage from the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the Mexican state of Oaxaca.— RT (@RT_com) June 23, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/d1nSUGJOYU pic.twitter.com/DcSAbAwlfQ
この地震により、メキシコ南部では多数の施設が損壊した。
Just check earthquake in Mexico moving whole building..— Vaibhav (@vabby_16) June 23, 2020
Building moving during magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Oaxaca, Mexico.#Earthquake
Horrific video... pic.twitter.com/nXLEOlNuFe
地震発生直後、首都のメキシコ市をはじめ、メヒコ州、ゲレーロ州、イダルゴ州、オアハカ州、プエブラ州、ベラクルス州で大規模な停電が発生し、2600万人以上が電源を喪失した。その後、復旧作業が急速に進み、98パーセントが回復した。
A 7.4 earthquake hit southern and central Mexico, causing buildings in Mexico City to sway and thousands to run into the streets. A tsunami warning is in effect.— AJ+ (@ajplus) June 23, 2020
It was stronger than a 2017 quake that killed over 360 people, but there are no immediate reports of casualties. pic.twitter.com/rjpdFm49yc
メキシコでは南部オアハカ州クルセシタ市の南東に23キロの地点でマグニチュード7.4の巨大地震が発生した。市内では地震警報サイレンの30秒後に揺れ発生した。
