米カリフォルニア州の配送センター発砲事件　2人死亡【写真】

デイリーニュースによれば、現地時間で27日の15時30分頃（日本時間で28日の7時30分頃）にレッドブラフ市にあるウォルマート社の配送センターで発砲事件が発生した。
BREAKING: Authorities in Northern California have shot a man who drove into a Walmart distribution center south of Red Bluff and started shooting at people, local media reported. It's unclear if there are other casualties. Find updates here: https://t.co/P0ANKNTIpY— The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2020
発砲事件は勤務交代時間の間に発生した模様。白い乗用車が配送センターに突っ込み、発砲を行った。
Active shooting at Walmart DC Red Bluff, CA.— Greg Alexander (@Gsanvin) June 27, 2020
Shooter rammed front door, waiting to here if everyone is ok.
Photo from a Local reporter FB live coverage.
😢 pic.twitter.com/zeOGQMBGL6
事件現場には複数の救急車が駆けつけ、ケガ人を搬送した。目撃者の証言によると、銃声は50発近く確認されたという。
この事件により少なくとも2人が死亡したほか、4人が負傷した。
容疑者の確保については報じられていない。
