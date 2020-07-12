ネパールで土砂崩れ　37人死亡　15人行方不明【写真・動画】

報道によると、救助活動を行うため、政府は警察と軍を投入した。現在、救助隊は行方不明者の捜索にあたっている。
Watch | At least 23 killed, 30 missing in #Nepal landslides— WION (@WIONews) July 11, 2020
240 people displaced in Gandaki province
Krishnakumar (@krishnaksays) presents all the latest developments pic.twitter.com/UYDjJ6W7gL
ネパールでは9日の夕方から10日の朝にかけてガンダキ県内の4か所で大規模な土砂崩れが発生した。
As many as 30 people killedhttps://t.co/j9wVi4K7Sc— myRepública (@RepublicaNepal) July 11, 2020
最も被害が大きかったのはミャグディ地区で、40家屋が土砂で埋もれたほか、400人以上が被災し、避難生活を強いられている。
Rescue teams have yet to reach the disaster site in Myagdi as roads have been blocked by both landslide debris and flash floodshttps://t.co/5AbBt0lbvS — by Lal Prasad Sharma— The Kathmandu Post (@kathmandupost) July 11, 2020
