中国の記録的豪雨　被災者は3800万人に拡大　死者行方不明者140人超【動画】

中国の国家水害・干ばつ対策総指揮部は12日、国内の広範囲で洪水の警戒レベルを3級から2級（4段階制で最大警戒レベルが1級）に引き上げた。
中国では数週間にわたって降雨が続いており、長江を含む、数十の河川で氾濫危険水位に達している。
12日の段階で、江西、安徽、湖北省など27省市・自治区で3790万人が被災し、死者、および行方不明者は141人に達している。現時点で225万人が避難生活を送っている。
この災害により、２万8000軒の家屋が損傷し、3500ヘクタール（3500万平方メートル）を超える農作地が水没した。
災害による直接的な経済損失は822億元（約1兆2500億円）に達している。
Xiaolangdi also started flooding!
Sudden flood discharge will inevitably lead to the risk of dam breaks in the dry and cracked river bed downstream! Downstream people are at increased risk of disasters!
新華社通信によると、212の河川で氾濫危険水位を超えている。
On July 11th, Liuzhou City, Guangxi Province flood waters were diffused into Jinshan
