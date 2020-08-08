モーリシャス座礁の商船三井の貨物船WAKASHIOから燃料流出【写真】

7月26日、中国からシンガポール経由でブラジルに向かう貨物船「WAKASHIO」がインド洋の島国モーリシャスの沖合で座礁した。
商船三井は7日、救助作業中の6日に貨物船から燃料油が流出したことが確認されたと発表した。商船三井は「関係当局と連携し、早期の事態解決に向けて全力で取り組む」とコメントしている。
New #satellite images of MV #Wakashio that ran aground off the coast of #Mauritius. The ship hit reefs near Pointe d’Esny on July 25. On today’s (Aug 7th) imagery, the ship is leaking a considerable amount of oil into the ocean & the oil slick is drifting northwest to the shore. pic.twitter.com/YZRJ1Cx35t— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 7, 2020
大量の油流出により周辺の海域・地域に甚大な影響を及ぼしている。報道によると、モーリシャス政府は国連に対して要員派遣など緊急支援を求めたという。
