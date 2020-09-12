コロンビアで警官による市民の暴行死　デモで13人死亡【動画】

コロンビアの首都ボゴタでは民間人のハビエル・オルドニエスさん（45）が新型コロナウイルス感染拡大予防措置のソーシャルディスタンスに違反したとして、巡回していた警官2人にスタンガンを使用された末に拘束された。
The police it's abusing of it power and it's killing all people, there has been around 50 massacres this year with more than 200 victims, on Mondays night a man called Javier Ordóñez was killed by the police, he was a lawyer and had a family. They gave him 10+ electric shocks. pic.twitter.com/EPRRroJg2e— COLOMBIAN LIVES MATTER 🇨🇴 (@lonelyssussy) September 10, 2020
同行していた友人らが撮影した動画によれば、オルドニエスさんはアスファルトの地面に押さえつけられた状態で12回にわたって電気ショックを使用された。友人らが病院に被害者を搬送したが、間もなく死亡が確認された。
取り押さえに関わった警官2名はいずれも解雇されており、警察と検察が事件の検証を行っている。
コロンビアではこの事件を受けて抗議活動が行われている。
A lawyer who was tased multiple times by Colombian police has died. In a video of the incident, Javier Ordóñez is heard begging the officers to "please stop the tasing."— AJ+ (@ajplus) September 10, 2020
Protesters have taken to the streets to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/Je5ZhuQ9iJ
一連の抗議活動で13人が死亡したほか、400人以上が負傷した。
during angry protests in Bogotá after the police killing of Javier Ordoñez police opened fire, 7 people were killed and 140 injured #PoliciasAsesinos pic.twitter.com/uWDSy4E68p— Jorge Martin (@marxistJorge) September 10, 2020
