米オレゴン州で大規模火災　数十人が行方不明

11日の記者会見でオレゴン州のブラウン州知事は現時点で数十人が行方不明となっていることを明らかにした。
This is nuts. Downtown Stayton at 12:22pm. Be safe, everyone. #KGW #Oregon #Fire #Smoke #LionsheadFire @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/ff4MKKU4qm— Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 8, 2020
先に州政府は州人口のおよそ1割以上に相当する約50万人が避難したとしていた。ブラウン州知事はこの森林火災について、前代未聞の規模と語っている。
Early afternoon view of wildfires scorching Oregon & southwest Washington, w/ gusty east wind driving smoke & fire lines westward. Entire cities are dark along the coast & Willamette Valley. Truly a dire situation unfolding. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ijBN4Lbzw5— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) September 8, 2020
USAトゥデイ紙は先に、西部州における死者が23人に達したと報じていた。オレゴン州ではすでに36万4000ヘクタールの面積が火に飲まれた。
Oregon’s 8th largest city, #Medford, is under a mandatory evacuation order. 82,000 people.— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) September 9, 2020
The #AlmedaFire that destroyed the suburban towns of Talent & Phoenix is entering the city.
The fire is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/B7OChECKeJ
連邦捜査局（FBI）は先に、過激派勢力が森林に火を放ったという情報を受けて捜査を開始していたが、現時点で証拠は確認されていないと発表した。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)