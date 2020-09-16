ニュージーランド　スクールバスと列車が衝突　40人負傷

事故が発生したのは現地時間16日8時ごろで、北島パーマストンノース付近。
ニュージーランドの北島で16日、スクールバスと列車が衝突し、少なくとも40人が負傷した。日刊紙ニュージーランド・ヘラルドが伝えた。
事故が発生したのは現地時間16日8時ごろで、北島パーマストンノース付近。
報道によると、そのうち6人が病院に搬送された。
