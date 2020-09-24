スーダン　雨季の洪水で124人死亡【動画】

先にスーダン政府は雨季以降、洪水による犠牲者が急速に拡大したことから国内全土で非常事態宣言を発出した。これまで発生した洪水により124人が死亡したほか、54人が負傷した。また、4万戸以上が全壊している。
WFP is on the ground in #Sudan providing emergency assistance after the severe flood.— World Food Programme (@WFP) September 19, 2020
But more help is needed, as #COVID19 makes life worse for people facing not just floods but also a faltering economy and rising food prices.
Watch 🎦⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SW6CJ1Bld8
スーダンのスナ通信によると、2020年の洪水は1988年以来、最大の規模になっているという。さらにナイル川の水位は過去100年間で最高に達している。
99 people were killed and millions more affected as over a hundred thousand homes have collapsed during the floods in Sudan— Climate Action Network - International (CAN) (@CANIntl) September 17, 2020
We need to act now to address the #ClimateEmergency and fight for the #WorldWeWant - a safer place for all.pic.twitter.com/MV8NDgpDrF
スーダンの雨季は例年、6月に始まり10月まで続いている。
