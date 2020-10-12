フランスを襲った豪雨　犠牲者が7人に拡大　未だ12人行方不明【写真・動画】

フランス南東部を暴風雨「アレックス」が襲い、死者は7人にまで拡大した。
SWEPT AWAY: Storm Alex has brought dangerous flooding to Alpes-Maritimes, France, with footage showing the moment a home collapses into the river; it’s unclear whether anyone was inside, but authorities say several in the region remain unaccounted for. https://t.co/dSl2BkHfDF pic.twitter.com/uOF0x1jL6b— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 4, 2020
この集中豪雨により、サン・マルタン・ヴェジュビー地区では橋が崩落したほか、ニースにあるコート・ダジュール空港は一時閉鎖された。
🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO - Le bilan de la #TempeteAlex dans les #AlpesMaritimes s'alourdit à 7 morts. 12 personnes sont toujours portées disparues, 9 jours après la catastrophe. (SDIS 06) #meteo pic.twitter.com/0aIt83nm3c— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) October 11, 2020
