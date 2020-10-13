米コロラド州、山火事が米軍基地まで広がる

山火事は今月11日から猛威を振るっている。 現在までに約240ヘクタールが焼失、火は訓練演習ゾーンへ拡大している。
All mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the fire near Fort Carson. The area still remains under pre-evacuation status. #wildlandfire pic.twitter.com/4Li2U6uNwg— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 12, 2020
基地の敷地内にある施設に被害はなく、負傷者に関する情報も伝えられていない。
100人以上の消防士が消火活動にあたっており、多目的軍用ヘリコプターUH-60 ブラックホークが使用されている。
The sun is down, but the fight is till going. #WildFire #WildHorseFire 📸: @CSFDPIO pic.twitter.com/OUVnOeJBZO— Colorado Springs Firefighters (@local5iaff) October 12, 2020
山火事の原因は今のところ不明。鎮火率は10％。
米国では今年9月、94件の山火事が発生し、33人が死亡した。
