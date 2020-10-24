米アラバマ州で米軍機が墜落　2人死亡【動画】

事故はアラバマ州フォーリー市で発生した。航空機が学校近くに墜落し、事故現場の近くでは火災が発生した。
Um avião da Marinha dos EUA, modelo T-6 B Texan II, caiu em Foley no Alabama— Conflitos e Guerras (@ConflitoeGuerrA) October 24, 2020
Os dois tripulantes do avião não resistiram e morreram na queda
Não há registro de vítimas civis pic.twitter.com/xgVuYiGS96
現地の保安官によると、民間人の負傷者はいないという。現在、国防省と海軍の専門家チームが事故の原因を調査している。
The plane, a #USNavalaircraft, crashed Friday afternoon in Foley, #Alabama, near #CountyRoad55 and #MansionSt., and earlier officials reported at least one house was on fire following the incident. #MagnoliaSprings pic.twitter.com/kVFfxbUngN— USdayNEWS (@usdaynews) October 24, 2020
