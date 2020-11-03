トルコ沖地震　死者が95人に

先に92人が死亡、994人が負傷したと報じられていた。
10月30日午後、トルコ西部でマグニチュード6.6の地震が発生した。地震が発生した後、1385回の余震が観測された。震源地はエーゲ海のイズミル県セフェルヒサル市付近だった。震源地に近いイズミル市ではこの揺れにより40棟以上のマンションが全壊、または半壊した。
Breaking News: The number of deaths rose to 95 on Friday, the earthquake occurred in Izmir Turkey. AFAD stated in a statement that the search and rescue activities in 12 of the 17 buildings were completed and that they continue to work in 5 buildings.@LastQuake pic.twitter.com/YzOibNW1Sy— Deprem Raporu (@Deprem_Raporu) November 2, 2020
地震は近隣のギリシャでも感じられており、ギリシャ側ではマグニチュード6.9と観測されていた。サモス島で2人が死亡し、19人が負傷した。
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)