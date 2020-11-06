グアテマラ　ハリケーン「エタ」による死者50人に【動画・写真】

ジャマティ大統領は記者会見を開き、「今朝、4人が死亡し、『エタ』による死者数が50人となった」と述べた。
#HurricaneEta hit Nicaragua. The category 4 storm is one of the worst to hit Central America in years, tearing off roofs and forcing hospitals to evacuate.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 3, 2020
It is hitting one of Nicaragua's poorest areas — the mostly Indigenous north, where many homes are made of wood. pic.twitter.com/F01pjcc8Qc
今週、ハリケーンが中米諸国を襲い、ニカラグア、ホンジュラス、エルサルバドル、コスタリカとグアテマラのインフラに壊滅的な損害を与えた。数十人が死亡した。
This is Barrio Chamelecon in San Pedro Sula, one of many across Honduras where people are awaiting rescue on their rooftops. The water doesn't have much farther to go & is expected to continue to rise in the coming hours. #HurricaneEta pic.twitter.com/5NBkxWRaNR— Jeff Ernst (@jeffgernst) November 5, 2020
「エタ」はハリケーンの強さを示す5段階のうち、「カテゴリー4」に分類されていた。なお、2005年に米国を襲い1000人以上の死者を出した「カトリーナ」は、最大の「カテゴリー5」だった。現在、熱帯低気圧に変わった「エタ」はホンジュラスの領域をカリブ海の方向に進んでいる。
