インドネシア西スラウェシ島地震　死者は34人に

現地時間15日未明、西スラウェシ島でマグニチュード6.2の地震が発生。これまで死者は7人、負傷者は約600人と報じられてきた。
現地の自然災害対策責任者によると、マムジュ市だけで26人の死者が出ているという。
A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake killed at least ten people, injured hundreds and damaged many buildings in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. The epicentre of the quake was six kilometers northeast of Majene city https://t.co/e1a7okskvI pic.twitter.com/FDalOKB6Kw— Reuters (@Reuters) January 15, 2021
同責任者は「死者数は増える可能性があるが、そうでないことを願っている。死者の多くは瓦礫の下にいる」と語った。
同地域では建物の倒壊も激しく、救助隊は重機を用いて瓦礫の下から市民を助け出そうと作業を続けている。
Two children trapped in the rubble of the building. These are victims of the #earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia which occurred at around 02.20 AM Jan 15, 2021, with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale. @UN @USGSted @cnn @ABC @Reuters @EQTW pic.twitter.com/254wgE9g5b— zulfanny 🇮🇩 (@zulfanny) January 15, 2021
