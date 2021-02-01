登録
07:58 2021年02月01日
    地震

    南米ガイアナでM5.9の地震発生【動画】

    南米ガイアナでマグニチュード5.9の地震が発生した。 ヨーロッパ地中海地震学センター（EMSC）が発表した。

    地震は世界協定時1月31日19時05分（日本時間2月1日4時05分）に発生した。

    ​​​震源地はガイアナの首都ジョージ・タウンから南に485キロ、震源の深さは10キロ。

    ​​​​​この地震による被害情報は報告されていない。

