南米ガイアナでM5.9の地震発生【動画】

地震は世界協定時1月31日19時05分（日本時間2月1日4時05分）に発生した。
🇬🇾#UltimaHora➡😮IMPRESIONANTE— Temblor ⚡ 🔴Alerta Sismica (@elluchin1) January 31, 2021
El Momento Exacto😮 del
➡Fuerte #Sismo 🔴5.7⚡
Sentido en #Lethem #Guyana🇬🇾
Como en #BoaVista #Roraima #Brasil🇧🇷#Temblor #Terremoto #Meteorito #FelizLunes#Earthquake #Lluvia #Tormenta #Erupcion #Amazonas Planeta Atlantida pic.twitter.com/8GjXS1kYkl
震源地はガイアナの首都ジョージ・タウンから南に485キロ、震源の深さは10キロ。
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was felt in Boa Vista, Brazil and in Guyana at around 15:05h Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). It was reported that the earthquake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter… https://t.co/P4nEgApfo6— News Room (@newsroomgy) January 31, 2021
この地震による被害情報は報告されていない。
