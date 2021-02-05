スコットランドの病院で看護師が刺される＝地元紙

地元警察の署長は「現在、キルマーノック警察は、クロスハウス病院とポートランド・ストリート（キルマーノック中心部）の2ヶ所で起きた重大な事件について捜査中である。これらの地区には警察による規制線が張られており、住民は一時的に立入禁止を求められている」と述べた。
Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street. These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time. pic.twitter.com/Pcbfg5c9G7— Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 4, 2021
Crosshouse Hospital locked down after ‘stabbing’ as cops called to two incidents in Kilmarnockhttps://t.co/mS1UFklbN6 pic.twitter.com/BJnxFOcBU0— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) February 4, 2021
警察は病院の出入口を全て封鎖し、一時的に患者を受け入れないとしている。このため、救急車はキルマーノックから30km離れたエアの大学病院に移送される。現場には10台以上のパトカーが止まっているという。
2つ目の事件の詳細については報告されていない。
