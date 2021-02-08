インドで氷河の崩壊　死者7人、170人が行方不明

洪水によりリシガンガ水力発電所が損壊し、そのトンネルに数十人の作業員が閉じ込められた。
About 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam https://t.co/sbbGTJNANF pic.twitter.com/IPVwqJP2XT— Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2021
また、ダウリガンガ川でも洪水が起き、タポヴァン地域にある別の発電所で損壊が生じた。現在、16人の作業員が救出された。
#UttarakhandGlacierBurst | In a concerning development, the water level in the Alaknanda river system has begun to rise due to the formation of a lake by the glacier.#LiveUpdates here: https://t.co/mEf7Xy5ghJ pic.twitter.com/epIOtvhuyC— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 7, 2021
現在も捜索・救助活動が続けられている。
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)